Rwanda: Waka Warrior Obstacle Race to Attract Regional Participants

Photo: The New Times

Participants during the first Waka Fitness race last year (file photo).

Team work, fire, ice, barbed wire and many more obstacles are what defined last year's Waka Warrior fitness challenge that tested the creativity, persistence and flexibility of the contestants.

This year, the challenge is back, with organisers of the challenge Waka Fitness Ltd promising a bigger event. The obstacle course is going to be bigger, longer and more challenging.

On May 13 2017, all roads will lead to the Masaka Farms, this time with participants from all over East Africa who will be battling it out to see who the best warrior will be.

"This year we would like to have it bigger and more exciting, at the same time promoting a healthy lifestyle. We are looking to have people from the East African Region take part as well, and we are partnering with RwandAir who will be offering discounts for people flying in for the Waka Warrior Obstacle Race 2017," says Alexia Uwera Mupende, the Customer Service, Sales and Marketing Manager at the Kimihurura-based Waka Fitness Ltd, the organisers of the event.

However, only adults, 18 years old and above, will be allowed to participate in the obstacle course, although 15 year olds will also be allowed to join the obstacle with permission from their parents who will be required to sign a waiver.

A mini kid's obstacle will also be in place, "so they too can be part of the day and enjoy while their parents compete."

In addition, entertainment and food vendors will also be at the event to serve a variety of meals and drinks to the hungry participants and spectators at the event. Winners will get an assortment of prizes.

Organisers from Waka Fitness Ltd hope to attract participants from all over Africa and the rest of the world.