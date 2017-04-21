Rwanda: RSI Up 0.61 Percent As I&M Bank Counter Gains Rwf4

The Rwanda Share Index for local counters rose 0.61 per cent to close at 124.10 points yesterday, from 123.34 points on Wednesday driven by the appreciating I&M Bank counter.

The lender gained Rwf4, closing at Rwf109 from Rwf105 on Wednesday, the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) daily market report indicates. The All Share Index went up minimally by 0.09 per cent to 127.76 points, from 127.65 points the previous day. The bonds market was quiet.

I&M Bank recorded a total turnover of close to Rwf10.3 million from 98,000 shares pushed in two deals during the trading session.

The other equities counters closed as follows; Blarirwa at Rwf137; Crystal Telecom Rwf90; Bank of Kigali Rwf245; Equity Bank at Rwf334; NMG Rwf1,200, while KCB Rwf330, and Uchumi Supermarkets at Rwf104.