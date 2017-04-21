20 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Premier Majaliwa Instructs Empowerment Funds to Exercise Discipline in Loan Issuance

Dodoma — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called upon custodians of empowerment funds to refrain from the allure of dishing out loans on corruption grounds.

By doing so, the money that the government injects to various funds that are deliberately meant to empower Tanzanians economically will be utilised for the intended purposes.

Speaking during the opening of the first economic empowerment baskets fund exhibitions here Thursday morning, Mr Majaliwa said the funds are meant to steer Tanzania's development agenda and thus the need for prudence in disbursement.

Organised by the National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC), the exhibition seeks to provide public education and awareness of the economic empowerment basket to ordinary citizens.

