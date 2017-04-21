Uganda: Democratic Party's Betty Nambooze Suspended

The National Executive committee [NEC] of Democratic Party (DP) has suspended the Vice President of Buganda region, Ms Betty Nambooze Bakileke, for defying the party president, Nobert Mao.

The motion to suspend Ms Namboze, was moved by the DP youth vice chairman and seconded by a one Ritah Nakyanzi, also a member of the youth League.

Mr.Waiswa Mufumbira, the party vice spokesperson says Nambooze has been suspended for 3 months and a committee has been instituted to investigate her conduct and behaviors.

Mr.Mufumbiro confirmed that among the 30 NEC members who attended the meeting, 22 voted to suspend Namboze, four moved out of meeting in protest against the motion, and One person disagreed with her suspension while three abstained.

Among the four who moved out include; the mayor of Makindye division Ali Nganda Mulyanyama, Paul Kakande, Sam Muyinzi.

Meanwhile, Nambooze, who told Daily Monitor that she was bed ridden during the course of her suspension expressed her disappointment of being suspend in her absence.

She said she is done and fade up with Mao arguing that DP is not the only party.

"I am done with Mao and DP. I am seriously sick and the only information i get is that i have been suspended. It is illegal to suspend a person in her absence and without a fair hearing," Nambooze said.