Aya group boss Mohammed Hamid (2L front) hosting President Museveni at his hotel in Nakasero (file photo).

Kampala — Police last week summoned Mr Muhammad Hamid, the chairman of Aya Investments Ltd, over accusations that he sexually abused his female employee before sacking her in December last year.

Kampala Metropolitan Police (KPM) spokesperson Emilian Kayima echoed last week's statement that police was trying to get the videos which the complainant said show Mr Hamid molesting her.

Police said the investigation had commenced and would take action once they are concluded.

Mr Kayima said Mr Hamid recorded a statement last week at Old Kampala Police Station since his complainant had opened up a sexual assault case at the same station.

"True, he was summoned and recorded a statement. The accuser also recorded a statement and we are trying to merge the two case files. We ask the complainant and suspect to be cooperative as we conduct investigations," Mr Kayima said.

Mr Hamid was first summoned at CPS to record a statement after the complainant filed an assault case against him. A few days later, the complainant filed sexual assault case at Old Kampala Police Station.

Mr Hamid is the man at the heart of an alleged bribery scandal where a junior minister Herbert Kabafunzaki was recently arrested for allegedly soliciting a Shs30m bribe.

Police said the files were to be handled by senior officers led by KMP CID boss Johnson Dale since they do not want to 'leave any stone unturned' during investigations.

Not above the law

Mr Kayima dismissed claims that Mr Hamid was being shielded by the police and scoffed at those who think he is untouchable.

"There is a lot of false stuff that he [Mr Hamid] is untouchable and protected by the police. Where? You wait, you will see after our investigations," Mr Kayima said.