20 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Summon Aya Chairman Over Sexual Abuse

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Observer
Aya group boss Mohammed Hamid (2L front) hosting President Museveni at his hotel in Nakasero (file photo).
By Joseph Kato

Kampala — Police last week summoned Mr Muhammad Hamid, the chairman of Aya Investments Ltd, over accusations that he sexually abused his female employee before sacking her in December last year.

Kampala Metropolitan Police (KPM) spokesperson Emilian Kayima echoed last week's statement that police was trying to get the videos which the complainant said show Mr Hamid molesting her.

Police said the investigation had commenced and would take action once they are concluded.

Mr Kayima said Mr Hamid recorded a statement last week at Old Kampala Police Station since his complainant had opened up a sexual assault case at the same station.

"True, he was summoned and recorded a statement. The accuser also recorded a statement and we are trying to merge the two case files. We ask the complainant and suspect to be cooperative as we conduct investigations," Mr Kayima said.

Mr Hamid was first summoned at CPS to record a statement after the complainant filed an assault case against him. A few days later, the complainant filed sexual assault case at Old Kampala Police Station.

Mr Hamid is the man at the heart of an alleged bribery scandal where a junior minister Herbert Kabafunzaki was recently arrested for allegedly soliciting a Shs30m bribe.

Police said the files were to be handled by senior officers led by KMP CID boss Johnson Dale since they do not want to 'leave any stone unturned' during investigations.

Not above the law

Mr Kayima dismissed claims that Mr Hamid was being shielded by the police and scoffed at those who think he is untouchable.

"There is a lot of false stuff that he [Mr Hamid] is untouchable and protected by the police. Where? You wait, you will see after our investigations," Mr Kayima said.

Uganda

Why Ugandan Army Abandoned Seven-Year Hunt for Kony?

Asked by journalists in June 2014 why Joseph Kony and his rebel Lord's Resistance Army had eluded the UPDF in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.