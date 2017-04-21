Tanzania: Richmond Scandal Resurfaces in Bunge

Dodoma — Richmond scandal has refused to die, as fresh battle emerged in the National Assembly today with the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, calling upon the opposition to bring the case back to the house.

Winding up 2017/2018 joint budget estimates for the President's office, Regional Administration and Local Government, (TAMISEMI) and that of President's Office Public Service and Good Governance, Mwakyembe insisted that the Parliamentary Select Committee conducted the investigation fairly and professionally in 2008.

The Committee investigated into the scandal that ultimately resulted to the resignation of former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa, who has now joined the opposition party CHADEMA.

Minister Mwakyembe was forced to clarify again yesterday after being targeted by Arumeru East MP, Joshua Nassari (CHADEMA) on Wednesday evening.

The MP questioned the government's resolve to promote good governance, while saying its ministers were doing double standards.