21 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pollard Injury Blow, Out Until June

Handre Pollard has suffered yet another injury blow with the Bulls confirming that the Springbok flyhalf has damaged his right ankle.

The injury to his syndesmosis joint occurred during a training session early on Thursday morning.

He is expected to sit on the sidelines for between 8 to 10 weeks.

The Bulls have confirmed that Pollard will visit a specialist regarding a surgical procedure that will be performed to correct the injury.

Pollard missed the 2016 season after rupturing knee ligaments.

