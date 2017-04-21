18 April 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Africa: Former Mozambican Leader Chissano's Mother Dies

By Arnaldo Vieira in Luanda

The mother of former Mozambican President Joachim Chissano is dead, the O País newspaper reported.

The paper said Mrs Mariana Muianga aka Vovó Mariana, died at Instituto do Coração (ICOR) in the capital Maputo on Tuesday .

Mrs Muianga, a widow, was born on December 9, 1915.

Mr Chissano, 78, was Mozambique's second president from 1986 to 2005.

War-torn country

He is credited with transforming the war-torn country into one of the most successful African democracies.

After his presidency, Mr Chissano became an elder statesman, envoy and diplomat for both his home country and the United Nations.

Mr Chissano also served as Chairperson of the African Union from 2003 to 2004.

