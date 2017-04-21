Nigeria: Ethiopia Introduces Latest Airbus A350 to Abuja Route

Ethiopian Airlines newly acquired Airbus A350 landed at the newly reconstructed runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday, a day before its official reopening of the nation's busiest airport.

The airline said the newly acquired Airbus A350 would be dedicated to the Abuja destination.

The airline said it decided to start its flight to Abuja Airport with its latest technology and the most modern Airplane in the world, the Airbus A350-900 because of its close relationship with its passengers in Nigeria.

It said the state of the art airplane would start the scheduled service on the Addis Ababa Abuja route. Following this move, Ethiopian Group CEO, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked: "As a veteran Pan African airline, it has always been our source of pride to connect our beloved continent Africa together and beyond. Our presence in Nigeria dates back to the 1960's, same time the Federal Republic of Nigeria got independence from foreign colonisation. We have always given our best to Nigeria at all times, both at good and challenging times, and we have been part of Nigeria's historic growth and always consider ourselves as vital partners in the history and growth of Nigeria as a country.

"The A350 is yet one of the landmarks in our 70 years proud history; providing exceptional levels of luxury and reliability for a totally unique passenger experience. Hence, with the reopening of Abuja Airport, the extra features of our game changing fleet, Airbus A350, will be awaiting for our esteemed Nigerian travellers. We shall continue to avail critical air connectivity options and connect African countries together and far beyond."

Ethiopian currently operates 20 weekly flights to four Nigerian cities; Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Kano; offering hassle free connectivity to its worldwide network spread in five continents.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian has been the first in Africa to own and operate the A350 in African skies. Among a total of 14 orders, Ethiopian currently has three of them in operation.