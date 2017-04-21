21 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Producers in East Africa to Discuss Industrialisation

Arusha — Over 400 stakeholders from public and private sectors will deliberate on the nexus between application of local content requirements and EAC industrialisation.

The deliberation is staged to take part during the 2nd East African Manufacturing Summit scheduled to take place in the last week of next month in Kigali, Rwanda.

Local content requirements have been used with varying degrees of success in many countries in the world.

The content policy requires firms to use at least a specified minimum amount of domestically produced inputs into their production process with the aim to enhance domestic industrial base, innovation, transfer of technology, employment generation, production efficiency and a check against trade imbalances.

EA Business Council CEO Ms Lilian Awinja Most developed countries have employed local content guidelines to boost domestic value addition. "Improving the value chain of EAC Strategic Sectors is key for the region to reap benefits of local content requirements" Ms Awinja said.

The Summit provides an avenue for the private sector to share practical insights on the linkages among local content, domestic value addition and promotion of industries.

Local content requirements in regard to public and private procurement of large projects such as infrastructure can create high demand of locally manufactured products as well as promoting of technology based business startups.

The Summit also provides stage for discussion on cross cutting issues related to manufacturing specifically financing manufacturing sector, standards and quality management, industrial skills, technology and innovation.

