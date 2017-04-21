Tanzania: Kisutu Court Orders Arrest of Masogange

The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday ordered the arrest of Video Vixen Agness Waya, alias Masogange (28), for jumping bail of her narcotic drugs abuse case she is facing.

Principle Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri gave an order following a request by the prosecution, led by State Attorney Adolf Mkini. The prosecution informed the court that neither Masogange nor her surety or advocate Nictogen Itege had showed up to attend the session.

"This is not acceptable, your honour. We pray for arrest warrant for the accused person and summons to show cause for her sureties," the trial attorney requested.

The magistrate granted the prosecution's request and adjourned the trial for another mention until May 9. Earlier, briefing the court in progress of the trial, the prosecutor submitted that the prosecution was in final touches in completing the investigations into the matter.

In the last court session held on March 21, this year, the court warned Masogange, a resident of Makongo Juu, for coming late. The court directed her to respect and comply with the bail conditions extended to her.

Masogange appeared before the court for the first time on February 22, this year and denied the charges. She granted her bail on conditions of signing bond of 5m/- and secure two other reliable sureties, who also signed bond of similar amount in order to bail her out.

It was alleged that the accused person committed the offence on February 7, this year, at unknown area and district, but within the city of Dar es Salaam.

Masongange allegedly used narcotic drugs, of Heroin (Diacety Imophine and Oxazepam types.

Her arraignment comes after being in police custody for several days having been suspected of dealing in narcotic drugs. She is among people mentioned by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda and, thus, was required to report to the Central Police for questioning.