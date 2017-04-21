20 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Local Scientists Warn of Health Risk On Animal Antibiotics Use

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Annie Njanja

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has warned that increased use of antibiotics to boost growth of animals is endangering the health of meat consumers.

Kemri's Director for Microbiology Research Sam Kariuki on Thursday said that 70 per cent of antibiotics sold over the counter are being used to boost animal growth and not for treatment of infections in animals.

The animals are later sold to unsuspecting consumers. The heavy use of the drugs is blamed for increased cases of antibiotic-resistant "superbugs" said to cause thousands of deaths every year and prolonged illnesses globally.

Mr Kariuki said two in every three farmers in Kenya are administering antibiotics, ignoring the set veterinary and regulatory requirements. He spoke at an animal welfare roundtable in Nairobi organised by the World Animal Protection.

"In the past 20 years we have been doing research on use of antimicrobial (to treat and prevent infection) in livestock, over time we have discovered that the level of antibiotic-resistance for common microbials (viruses and bacteria) has risen sharply. This is because of misuse of antibiotics," said Mr Kariuki, who is also the local Chairman for Global antibiotic resistance partnership.

"In the chemist you will find all these drugs being sold under the label of boosters and rarely will the chemist's label them out rightly as antibiotics."

Kenya

Chaos, Confusion, Anger Hit Jubilee Nominations

Police on Friday fired in the air and used tear gas to disperse rowdy crowds angered by delays in the start of Jubilee… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.