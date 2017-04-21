Ghana: Mahama Left Me With a Lot of Debt

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again blamed the John Mahama-led administration for the poor state the Ghanaian economy is now.

"I inherited a poor economy," Akufo-Addo said Thursday, April 20 on the final day of his 2-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region.

He went on to say, "My predecessor did not leave me much money. What he, rather, left me was a lot of debt.

Nonetheless, we are beginning to turn the fortunes of our country around, and we will find the money for the construction of the stadium and the completion of the University."

On the decision to listen to Ghanaians, and accommodate various shades of opinion on national matters, the President stated that "it is for this reason that I invited my three predecessors to seek their views on certain governance and developmental related issues.

"They accepted my invitation and gave me invaluable advice. This will not be a 'one-day-wonder'. It will be a feature of my administration.