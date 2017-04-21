The DA once again called for the suspension of acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, pending the outcome of the current IPID probe into him.

He was reportedly refusing to answer to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and said he believed he was not being investigated by an "independent investigatory body".

"He [Phahlane] does not intend subjecting himself or his private life to exposure [by] unscrupulous investigators in cahoots with an unbalanced individual," his lawyers said, according to a TimesLive report.

The police watchdog is investigating how Phahlane was able to afford a property which allegedly cost R8m for the land and construction, and cars worth R4.3m.

DA MP Zakhele Mbhele said on Thursday that the fact remained that the IPID was there to investigate alleged misconduct or offences by police officers.

"Phahlane's continued refusal to co-operate with IPID is therefore deeply concerning. If he has nothing to hide, he should have no issue with providing IPID with the information they require in a bid to clear his name," Mbhele said.

It was vital for Phahlane to be beyond reproach and he should give his full co-operation to the investigators.

"The SAPS cannot afford to be shaken by more uncertainty in its senior ranks and it is imperative that South Africans are able to trust that SAPS leadership is fit and proper.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula needed to show he was serious about leading the fight against crime and protecting South Africans by suspending Phahlane pending the outcome of the IPID's investigation, he said.

