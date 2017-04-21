20 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Calls for Phahlane Suspension Again

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: South African Police Service
(file photo).

The DA once again called for the suspension of acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, pending the outcome of the current IPID probe into him.

He was reportedly refusing to answer to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and said he believed he was not being investigated by an "independent investigatory body".

"He [Phahlane] does not intend subjecting himself or his private life to exposure [by] unscrupulous investigators in cahoots with an unbalanced individual," his lawyers said, according to a TimesLive report.

The police watchdog is investigating how Phahlane was able to afford a property which allegedly cost R8m for the land and construction, and cars worth R4.3m.

DA MP Zakhele Mbhele said on Thursday that the fact remained that the IPID was there to investigate alleged misconduct or offences by police officers.

"Phahlane's continued refusal to co-operate with IPID is therefore deeply concerning. If he has nothing to hide, he should have no issue with providing IPID with the information they require in a bid to clear his name," Mbhele said.

It was vital for Phahlane to be beyond reproach and he should give his full co-operation to the investigators.

"The SAPS cannot afford to be shaken by more uncertainty in its senior ranks and it is imperative that South Africans are able to trust that SAPS leadership is fit and proper.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula needed to show he was serious about leading the fight against crime and protecting South Africans by suspending Phahlane pending the outcome of the IPID's investigation, he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

SA Swimming's Fight for Recognition

Once every four years the greater South African sporting public pays attention to swimming. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.