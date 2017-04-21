Photo: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday reiterated that he is ready to mediate between Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko and Peter Kenneth to help resolve who between them should fly Jubilee Party gubernatorial flag in Nairobi County.

In an address to the media at State House - Nairobi, President Kenyatta who is also the Jubilee Party Leader said that he was willing to play the role of an independent arbiter to help the duo and any other set of aspirants arrive at consensus.

"I am willing to mediate between the two so that we can have one candidate going to the nominations. However, if mediation proves difficult then I have no preferred candidate and the decision will have to be made at the ballot during the primaries," said President Kenyatta.

"Our desire just like our rivals is to win the Nairobi gubernatorial seat. That is why am willing to mediate between rival aspirants going for the same seat by Jubilee ticket because we would like to head to April 8 poll as a united force."

At the same time President Kenyatta said he was misquoted in reports about an endorsement for Peter Kenneth for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

"I did not tell them to vote for him. I asked them to pray for him. Does that amount to an endorsement?" He posed while fielding questions from reporters.

"I only said pray for him. Where is the problem? I am personally praying for all aspirants."

He once again stated that he and his Jubilee Party do not have favourites in the nominations which are slated to be held on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

"Let me emphasise that there are no candidates favoured by the Jubilee Party leadership and I will work with the people that the wananchi elect and together we shall present to the nation our shared vision and agenda," President Kenyatta stated.