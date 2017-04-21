Uganda: Weekend Guide - Diplo Live in Kampala

This evening, renowned deejay Diplo will perform live alongside other local deejays at Golf Course hotel.

Time: 5pm till midnight.

Entrance: Shs 100,000 for the early birds and Shs 130,000 at the gate.

CHIBUKU DANCE COMPETITION GOES TO LIRA

This afternoon, the Chibuku Dance Competition goes to Mayor's gardens in Lira. Various groups will compete for a chance to represent their region at the grand finale in May.

Time: 1pm till late.

Entrance: Free.

YOUTH 'MEAT' UP @ UGANDA MUSEUM

The Youth meat event is happening tomorrow at the Uganda museum. This is an out-door bonfire poetry, music and dance event with BBQ, drinks and fun from the best young talent in poetry and music.

Time: 5pm till late.

Entrance: Shs 15,000.

DA NEW EAGLES @ JUST LIFE

Geoffrey Lutaaya, Irene Namatovu, Bettinah Namukasa, Izon T, Jemimah Namatovu, Shasha and Grace Khan will be performing at Just Life bar in Kaleerwe on Saturday.

Time: 8pm till late.

Entrance: Shs 8,000.

BLACK MEN SEMINAR @ UGANDA SOCIETY LIBRARY

The first black men seminar is happening this Sunday at the Uganda Society Library from 1pm. It's going to be a practical and interactive seminar about an open and honest reflection on some of the challenges facing men. It will be hosted by Baba Buntu from South Africa.

Entrance: Free.

LABA! ART FORUM @ GOETHE-ZENTRUM

Laba! Art Forum will be happening on Wednesday April 25 at Goethe-Zentrum under the theme: 'Ubuntu'. Dr Ferdinand Kasozi will highlight the essential elements of Ubuntu and the arts.

Time: 10am till 6pm.

Entrance: Free.

LEGENDS SUPER SATURDAY

Legends bar will be having Super Saturday starting from 9pm till morning. DJ Crim will be mixing all night long.

Entrance: Free.

FAME LOUNGE CRAZY SATURDAY

Fame lounge along John Babiiha avenue will be having Easter Special this whole weekend. Guest deejays and discounts on shisha and all whisky all night long.

Time: 4pm till late.

Entrance: Free.

On Tuesday, they will have Jameson Tuesday. A bottle of Jameson whisky will be at Shs 160,000.

DONS BAR CRAZY SATURDAY

There will be a happy hour until 10pm this Saturday. Buy three beers at Shs 11,000 and catch a surprise local performance.

Time: 8pm till late.

Entrance: Free.

BUBBLES

Friday and Saturday is party time.

DJs play all the best local and Garage music until late.

Entrance: Shs 5,000. Members: free.

GUVNOR

It's the Snap off party this evening at Guvnor. Come snap yourself and take as many selfies as you can. There will be free WiFi all night long.

Time: 9pm till late.

Entrance: Shs 25,000.

LIQUID SILK @ VILLAGE MALL

On Saturday, there will be a surprise live band performance from 9pm till late.

On Sunday, it is Sunday Soul with barbeque. Come listen to smooth ballads all evening, from 7pm till late.

Entrance: Free throughout the week.

THEATRE La BONITA

This entire weekend, The Ebonies will be staging their new play Akasoddookiyo at Theatre La Bonita.

Time: 2pm and 7pm.

Entrance: Shs 25,000 VIP: Shs 35,000.

BAT VALLEY THEATRE

This entire weekend, Afri Talent will be staging their new play, Ettottolima, at Bat Valley theatre.

Time: 3pm and 7pm.

Entrance: Shs 20,000.

NATIONAL THEATRE

Every Monday is Jam session in front of the theatre with different artistes showcasing their skills.

Time: 8:30pm till late.

Entrance: Free.

Wednesday it is Latin Flavor Nite with salsa and rumba, starting at 7:30pm in the auditorium.

Entrance: Free.

Thursday, Fun Factory will be presenting their latest comedy skits.

Time: 8pm to 10pm.