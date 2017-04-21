21 April 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Police Arrests 7 Suspected UPND Cadres in Kamwala

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

Police have arrested suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres that attempted to cause confusion in Kamwala area.

Alert Police officers moved in quickly when the cadres were causing confusion at Kamwala Market and arrested seven suspected UPND cadres.

Other cadres scampered away to the directions of Intercity Bus Stop and COMESA market in town causing panic by motorist who feared that a riot had began.

"They came with Pangas. We feared that they would harm us. We quickly closed our shops" a marketeer at Kamwala Market said.

UPND cadres are upset following the arrest of party leader Hakainde Hichilema who has been charged with treason.

Zambia

President Lungu Threatens to Declare State of Emergency

President Lungu said he may be forced to declare a state of emergency if his political adversaries continue daring him. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.