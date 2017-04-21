Kenya: Motorist Association Argues for Weekly Release of Accident Data

Nairobi — The Motorist Association of Kenya wants the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to upscale the release of statistics on road carnage to once in a week.

Association Chairperson Peter Murimi told Capital FM News on Friday that provision of data on causes of accidents is key to promoting road safety and boost enforcement of safety rules.

"We are supposed to have accident statistics released periodically because this is what guides the enforcement. Right now we're yet to receive statistics of even 2016 and the transport agency is yet to give reasons why we have not received these statistics," Murimi said.

According to Murimi, the failure to release analytical data on causes of accidents has significantly led to an upsurge in road crashes, "a situation that can be deterred if motorists received weekly data."

"We're worried because there's a lot of careless driving in urban centers and yet enforcement officers are on very safe highways doing speed checks while they're neglecting very dangerous driving happening in urban centres," he said.

Murimi said there is need for monitoring of key roads where road violations go unreported to ensure that safety of road users is safeguarded.

He noted that while the focus may be on motorists, pedestrians also violate road regulations hence causing accidents.