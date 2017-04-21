21 April 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Tayali Comes Back Fighting, "I Don't Mind Being Locked Up for Speaking the Truth, We Will Meet in Court"

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

Political entrant Chilufya Tayali has come backing fighting hours after spending four days in police custody for alleged criminal libel for criticising Police Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

Tayali posted on Facebook today he was ready to face Kanganja in court and will not be cowed into silence.

"Bachelor things, my first meal from Matebeto. It is nice to be home but please tell Kaisa Sulu, Mwami One and Chafeti Mulenga, the overzealous cop, who is being used by Mwami One to do wrong things, that, I would not mind being locked up for saying the truth and I will never back down.

"We will meet in court," a defiant Tayali declares.

The outspoken former Zambian Voice director is now leader of an opposition party.

Tayali has criticised the arrest of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema saying it was Kanganja incompetence that created a clash of motorcades.

Zambia

President Lungu Threatens to Declare State of Emergency

President Lungu said he may be forced to declare a state of emergency if his political adversaries continue daring him. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.