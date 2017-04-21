South Africa: Business Leadership SA Finally Wakes Up

analysis

After taking out a full-page ad in the Sunday Times calling on ANC members to vote with their conscience, Business Leadership South Africa, representing many large South African corporates, seems to have finally found its voice. It has also demanded a meeting with President Jacob Zuma to discuss the irrevocable breakdown of trust between Business Inc. SA and the government.

Unfortunately, discussions about relationships are a bit like marriage counselling - lots of talking, cajoling and promises. But unless there is a real willingness by both parties to change and meet each other halfway, not much will be achieved. In fact, over 50% of marriages end in a divorce despite the availability of counselling.

In this instance, given the removal of Pravin Gordhan, the essential FICA Bill not being signed, and the new-found narratives about nationalisation, radical economic transformation, White Monopoly Capital and land appropriation, I think it is safe to assume that marriage counselling has failed. In fact, the breakdown cuts deeper. One party has called the other party's bluff. Moreover, the president of South Africa has called the whole of South Africa's bluff. Hence, to maintain this relationship on an even keel, one needs to respond in kind....