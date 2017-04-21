Liberia: Draft Whistleblower, Witness Protection Bills Validated

Participants at the end of the draft validation yesterday

Integrity institutions, government agencies and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) yesterday validated the draft Whistleblower and Witness Protection Bills. The bills are expected to be submitted to the National Legislature for enactment into law.

The two bills were certified at the end of a one-day validation workshop held at a venue in Sinkor. The bills were drafted by participants at a three-day workshop which took place last month.

The validation workshop brought together key state actors drawn from the Ministry of Justice, Governance Commission, Liberia National Bar Association, Law Reform Commission, UNMIL, Catholic Justice and Peace Commission, CENTAL, as well as the National Integrity Forum. It was sponsored by UNMIL.

The workshop was also attended by LACC's Executive Chairperson, James N. Verdier; Deputy Justice Minister for Codification, Charles Karmo; UNMIL's Chief of Human Rights and Protection Section, Marcel Akpovo; the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Autonomous Agencies, Senator Jonathan Kaipay; and Rep. Larry Younquoi, Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Governance, who all admonished participants to work with diligence and commitment in the validation exercise.

The LACC said in a release that the workshop grew out of the regional workshop on whistleblower and witness protection in the fight against corruption, which was held in Monrovia last September.