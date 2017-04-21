Malawi: Ll Boxing Fanatics Form Group - Assist Upcoming Boxer Gwayani

Lilongwe based boxing fanatics have formed a grouping, whose aim is to assist needy boxers and work with the existing boxing structures to improve the standards of the game.

According to interim publicity secretary of the group Jack Gunde, the idea to form the group was mooted by some of the group's members following several WhatsApp correspondences amongst the boxing fans.

"We started as a WhatsApp group, which was formed for the mere purpose of sharing boxing information such as bout schedules and results. As the group's membership grew, we decided to form a grouping of boxing fans and called for a meeting to discuss the terms and references of the group," said Gunde.

Quizzed whether the new grouping would not be duplicating the roles and responsibilities of existing boxing structures such as Malawi Boxing Association (Maba) and Malawi Boxing Board of Control (MBBC), Gunde said: "There will be no duplication of any kind because ours is not a committee but just a group formed to help boxers and provide support to the legally instituted structures.

"Both Maba and MBBC are aware of the group and we invited representatives from the two bodies to be part of the first interface meeting," he said.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe based Junior Welterweight Boxer Byson 'Fuso-Fighter' Gwayani has become the first beneficiary of the group after being presented with a short and a pair of punching pads valued at K15,000.

Speaking after being presented with the items during the group's first interface meeting at Kips Summer Park in Lilongwe, Gwayani hailed the group for the donation, saying he had been lacking such items.

"It has been difficult for me to acquire such items because I have no manager. I am now looking forward to finding a manager amongst the members of the group," said Gwayani, who has fought 10 bouts, won nine and lost one.