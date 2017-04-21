21 April 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Kayihura in Court to Stop Media Reports On Kaweesi Murder

Photo: Joseph Kato/Daily Monitor
Slain Police spokesperson Andrew Kaweesi (file photo).

Gen Kale Kayihura, the inspector general of Police, yesterday petitioned court to block some media houses from reporting on the ongoing murder investigation of Felix Andrew Kaweesi, the former police spokesperson.

According to Trumpetnews, an online publication, the police chief through the attorney general wants court to stop Red Pepper and three online news sites: Chimpreports, The Investigator and The Ugandan from publishing unverified information related to Kaweesi's death and the ongoing investigation.

In an affidavit sworn yesterday by Kayihura, the police chief says continuous publication of these stories is "injurious to the ongoing investigation and more so bound to jeopardize the security of Uganda."

"That it is in the interest of the ongoing investigation and national security that an interim order be issued restraining the respondents from publishing information relating to the investigation, which information is confidential, publication of which is likely to jeopardize the work of Uganda Police Force and other security agencies in Uganda but also threatens to interfere with the work on high-profile criminal investigations by the security agencies until disposal of the main suit," the affidavit sworn by Gen Kayihura partly reads.

Kaweesi was killed on March 17 together with his bodyguard and driver.

