Kenya: Pendo Spices Up 'Vibrator Beef' with Curious Post on Instagram

City socialite Pendo has responded to claims of duping a sex toy merchant over a deal gone bad resulting in her public shaming on social media.

Through her Instagram page, Pendo engaged her followers in a live video, in which she is seen holding the supposed vibrator and together with another individual whose voice could be heard in the background, went ahead to demonstrate how the vibrator works.

“Tunajaribu kutumia hii kitu, yenye hatujalipia, (We are trying out this gadget, which we are yet to pay for)” she responds to a fan who had asked what was going on in the video.

According to Beverly Munga, the owner of G spot Kenya, an online shop for sex toys, the socialite had requisitioned for a vibrator which was delivered at her home address.

The two had agreed to make the money transaction through Mpesa but a week later Pendo is yet to make the payment for the purchase.

The spat has sparked a debate on social media and has been christened the vibrator beef.