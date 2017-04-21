21 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Pendo Spices Up 'Vibrator Beef' with Curious Post on Instagram

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Pendo.
Pendo.
By Sylvania Ambani

City socialite Pendo has responded to claims of duping a sex toy merchant over a deal gone bad resulting in her public shaming on social media.

Through her Instagram page, Pendo engaged her followers in a live video, in which she is seen holding the supposed vibrator and together with another individual whose voice could be heard in the background, went ahead to demonstrate how the vibrator works.

“Tunajaribu kutumia hii kitu, yenye hatujalipia, (We are trying out this gadget, which we are yet to pay for)” she responds to a fan who had asked what was going on in the video.

According to Beverly Munga, the owner of G spot Kenya, an online shop for sex toys, the socialite had requisitioned for a vibrator which was delivered at her home address.

The two had agreed to make the money transaction through Mpesa but a week later Pendo is yet to make the payment for the purchase.

The spat has sparked a debate on social media and has been christened the vibrator beef.

Kenya

Chaos, Confusion, Anger Hit Jubilee Nominations

Police on Friday fired in the air and used tear gas to disperse rowdy crowds angered by delays in the start of Jubilee… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.