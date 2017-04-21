President Prof. Peter Mutharika on Thursday called upon athletes participating at the 2018 Commonwealth Olympic Games to fully prepare for the games if Malawi is to win.

Mutharika made the call in Lilongwe during the welcoming ceremony of the Queen's Baton for Commonwealth Games.

The Malawi leader wondered why our neighboring countries do better in the commonwealth games unlike Malawi which does not do well.

Said Mutharika; " We are just one year ahead of the competition, let us start preparing for the competition now, our neighboring countries do better in these competitions, what do we as Malawi lack to win?

"When a national team wins, all citizens celebrate together; I therefore call upon all participating people to start their preparations now so that Malawi starts winning the competition."

President Mutharika then thanked the British Government for introducing the commonwealth games.

"Let me thank the British Government through Her Royal Majesty the Queen for introducing these commonwealth games as the games reminds us of the history of the commonwealth countries," said Mutharika.

On her Part Vice President of the Malawi Olympic Committee Flora Mwandira cherished the moment that the Queen's Baton will be in Malawi.

"The coming in of the Queen's Baton for Commonwealth Games gives an opportunity to Malawians who will not make it to Australia, the Gold Coast City, where the commonwealth games will be hosted to be part of the journey before the Baton is passed to our neighboring country Zambia," said Mwandira.

Mwandira further called on all Malawians to support the athletes who will participate in the games in April, next year.

"Our success at the games is a shared responsibility, let us all support our athletes who will take part in the commonwealth games come 4th April, 2018," she said.

The Queens Baton of Commonwealth Games contains a message from her Royal Majesty the Queen Elizabeth the third and is on relay of 388 commonwealth countries.

The message will be read out on 4th April, 2018 which is the day that the Commonwealth Games will kick off in Australia.

In Malawi the Baton will spend four days before passing it on to our neighboring Zambia. The Baton is expected to reach Australia the host of the Olympic Games on 24 December, 2017.

Olympic Games are conducted every four years and this is the third time that the Queen's Baton of Commonwealth Games has come to Malawi.