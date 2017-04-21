South Africa: SaveSA Distances Itself From 'Freedom Movement'

Lobby group SaveSA on Thursday distanced itself from the "Freedom Movement" which opposition parties created to ensure President Jacob Zuma is removed from office.

"We do not regard political parties as part of civil society and believe that authentic civil society movements should not involve political parties in any shape or form," SaveSA said in a statement.

Organised civil society and political parties had different roles to play.

The "Freedom Movement" was announced at the Hector Pietersen memorial museum on Thursday. It consists of the DA, UDM, Cope, IFP, ACDP and EFF. Union federation Fedusa and Solidarity joined the formation. Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu voiced his support on Twitter.

It would stage a demonstration against Zuma at Freedom Park, Pretoria, on April 27.

Source: News24