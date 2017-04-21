Uganda: Villa Must Beat KCCA to Keep Hopes Alive

SC Villa host KCCA FC this Saturday at the Masaka recreation ground knowing that anything but a win would end their league title chances, reports JOHN VIANNEY NSIMBE.

KCCA FC travel to Masaka with few fond memories. Back in 1992, Villa hammered them 5-0 with Majid Musisi putting four goals past KCCA goalkeeper Sadiq Wassa.

But it is unlikely KCCA, who are the defending champions will be fazed by the occasion, considering Villa's recent poor form. The Jogoos have lost their last two league games by identical score lines of 0-1 to Express and Kirinya. However, Villa has won both home games since relocating to Masaka, 4-1 over Onduparaka and 1-0 against Bul.

KCCA go into this game as table leaders, albeit on goal-difference, following their two-all draw with URA FC on Wednesday at Lugogo. Both teams are on 47 points but KCCA has three games in hand.

That makes this tie a must-win for Villa if they are to stand any chance of winning a first league title in more than 13 years.

Victory for Villa would also pile pressure on KCCA, which still has to face Express and Vipers in their remaining fixtures. Villa coach Wasswa Bbosa said: "If we do not win on Saturday, we will have messed up our title possibilities."

Yet, if KCCA manager Mike Mutebi's charges beat Villa, they will be as good as champions. So, Bbosa needs his team to step up. Over the last few games, Villa has shown lack of proficiency in front of goal.

Striker Umar Kasumba has been the biggest culprit since Emma Okwi got injured. Okwi returned from injury against Kirinya on Tuesday but could only play the last twenty minutes because he was not fully fit.

In fact, he remains a major doubt and did not even train with the rest of the team in Masaka on Thursday.

Bbosa said: "We cannot always say that Villa is nothing without Okwi. Other players must take responsibility and step up to keep our league dream alive." But to Mutebi, he wants his team to wrap up the league at the soonest, to concentrate on their forthcoming Caf Confederation Cup group matches, beginning on May 12.

The first round clash between the two sides ended 3-1 for KCCA, who boast of four wins in the last seven meetings with Villa. The rest have been draws. Vipers FC, the only other team with a slim chance of winning the league, host Soana FC at their St Mary's stadium in Kitende.

UPL Fixtures

Today@4pm

Saints v Proline

Today@4:30pm

Onduparaka v Sadolin

Saturday@4pm

Bul v Lweza

SC Villa v KCCA

Vipers v Soana