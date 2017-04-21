21 April 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Cecafa Set for Rebrand

By Moses Mugalu

Regional football body Cecafa is set for a complete image overhaul as the nine-nation members from East and Central Africa seek to revive its former competitive tournaments.

According to a press statement issued after Cecafa leaders met in Kampala on Wednesday, the regional body will soon amend its constitution, set up permanent head offices and invest more in marketing as part of the rebranding efforts.

Rwanda's Vincent Nzamwita, Jamal Malinzi (Tanzania), Juneidi Tilmo (Ethiopia), Nicolas Mwendwa (Kenya), Ndikuniyo Reverien (Burundi) and Zanzibar's Ravia Faina attended the meeting hosted by Fufa president Moses Magogo.

South Sudan, Sudan and Djibouti did not send representatives. For several years, Cecafa has been on its deathbed and barely organized its elite tournaments such as the flagship Cecafa Challenge Cup and Club Championship due to financial constraints and administrative divisions.

The body has also not held its annual review meetings for a long period, but convening the Cecafa congress as soon as possible is one of the resolutions made after Wednesday's meeting.

Top on the agenda will be improving Cecafa competitions with emphasis on youth events (U-15, 17 and 20), availing refresher courses for referees and coaches as well as coming with a joint proposal on accessing development funds from world governing body Fifa.

Cecafa leaders are also plotting a joint bid to host the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament, probably in 2025. No Cecafa country in the post-colonial era has hosted Afcon despite being the continent's biggest football showpiece.

However, Zambia, a former Cecafa member, won the competition in 2012. It was all pride for Uganda Cranes, who returned to Afcon finals after 39 years, as the sole Cecafa competitor at this year's edition in Gabon.

