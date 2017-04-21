21 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ten Benefits of Retirement Living

Tagged:

Related Topics

One social security protection lacking in Nigeria is retirement living. This can be a source of longevity and happiness to retirees if introduced in Nigeria. Here are 10 benefits of retirement living:

Stay independent: Retirement living lets you live your life, your way. You have the choice, the privacy and the freedom to maintain the lifestyle you want.

Nurture your well-being: With everything from nutritious and balanced meals, to rewarding recreational and social activities, retirement living can keep you fit in mind, body and spirit.

Find the right support: If you need a little extra care or support, the professionals on staff can provide you with things like health assistance, medication administration, and help with bathing and dressing.

Say goodbye to household chores: The residence staff can free you from the time and effort of chores like laundry, housekeeping and maintenance.

Live in convenient settings: Retirement residences are often within walking distance of shops, restaurants and other areas of interest, making it easy to get out and about.

Enjoy companionship: With friendly neighbours and plenty of opportunities for interaction, you can have a ready-made social life.

Live how you want: Many residences offer a range of suite sizes and styles, from studios to one- or two-bedroom apartments. Some units include balconies or patios, and some residences offer assisted living accommodations.

Enjoy great amenities: Your retirement residence could include a fitness room, games room, lounge, gardens, library, theatre, café, salon, and more - an array of attractive choices right at your fingertips.

Stay active: There are a range of classes, programmes and excursions to suit every interest, and help keep you as busy as you want.

Reduce your stress: The safety and security of a retirement residence can eliminate some of the worries that come from living alone or taking care of your own household.

Nigeria

Journalist Detained Over Whatsapp Comment Granted Bail

A journalist arrested by the Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Police for an alleged offence not related to his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.