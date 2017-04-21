21 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Confirm Seven Die of Electrocution While Watching Manchester United Play

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Steven Depolo/Flckr.com
(file photo).
By Cletus Ukpong

Pic.4. the venue where several football fans watching a Europa League semi-final match between Manchester United and Anderlecht were allegedly electrocuted in Nyakasang, Atimbo area of Calabar on Thursday (21/4/17) night. 02344/21/4/2017/Dian Abasi/BJO/NAN

The police in Cross River State have confirmed that at least seven people were electrocuted on Thursday at a viewing centre in Calabar where they had gone to watch the Europa League match between Manchester United of England and Anderlecht of Belgium.

The incident, said to have occurred at about 10 p.m. at the Iyang-Esu area, also left 10 persons seriously injured, the police spokesperson in the state, Irene Ugbo, told PREMIUM TIMES, Friday morning.

Ms. Ugbo said that the victims died on the spot when an electricity cable fell on top of the make-shift house that was used as a viewing centre.

The house is said to have been constructed mostly with corrugated zinc.

The police spokesperson said the injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

"We have one person in the intensive care in the hospital," she said.

More on This

How 30 Football Fans Died At Calabar Viewing Centre

At least 30 persons died of electrocution on Thursday night in Calabar while watching the Europa Football League match… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.