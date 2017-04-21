20 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Over 30 Feared Dead At Football Viewing Centre in Calabar

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Steven Depolo/Flckr.com
(file photo).

Over 30 people have been reported dead at a football viewing centre in Calabar, Cross River State capital after being electrocuted by a high tension cable that reportedly fell on them.

The football fans are said to have assembled at the centre to watch a UEFA Europa League quarter-final match.

According to Channels TV live electricity cable broke from its mooring and fell on the football fans who had gathered at the centre to watch a UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Manchester United and Anderlecht.

More details soon

More on This

30 Football Fans Die At Calabar Viewing Centre

At least 30 persons died of electrocution on Thursday night in Calabar while watching the Europa Football League match… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.