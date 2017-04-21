Nigeria: Dino Melaye Assassination Saga - Kogi Algon Boss Debunks Arrest Report

Isah Taufiq, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Kogi State chapter, who is also the Administrator of Ijumu Local Government Area, yesterday, described as "malicious and a tissue of lies," reports that he had been arrested and whisked away to Abuja over the purported assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye.

The Administrator, who debunked the purported allegation through his media consultant, Abubakar Suleiman, insisted that the rumour was untrue.

According to him, "the Administrator, as the chief security officer of the local government, had already constituted a 10-man committee to investigate the assassination claim by Senator Dino Melaye even as the Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, has also instituted a high-powered probe panel, which is headed by the Regent of Olujumu.

"It is surprising to read that he has been arrested despite the fact that he personally briefed some journalists on his efforts to unravel the veracity of the assassination claim by Senator Melaye at the NUJ Press Centre on Wednesday.

"The story was sponsored by those who have been desperate to smear Mr. Taufiq's good reputation.

"The people of Kogi should disregard the unfounded story and journalists must confirm facts before going to press."