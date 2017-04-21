A Zimbabwean police officer has reportedly slept outside a taxi driver's home to wait for a $150 bribe.

Police Constable Samuel Samu, 39, solicited a bribe from a taxi driver Admire Nota, who had knocked down a pedestrian on the Harare-Masvingo highway, reports New Zimbabwe.com.

Samu, with three other police officers, was the first to arrive at the scene and demanded Nota's driving licence.

Nota had, however, left it at his home on a farm in Marondera. Samu insisted on going there to fetch it.

Samu drove for about 80km to the taxi driver's home, but on the way there the police constable solicited for a $150 bribe, promising he would cover up the incident.

On arrival, Nota managed to raise at least $50 and told Samu to come back the next day to collect the $100.

Samu, however, stated that he was going to wait for the remaining $100 balance, and slept outside in the minibus taxi.

The following day, Notu failed to raise the required balance, resulting in the police constable threatening to surrender the vehicle to the Vehicle Inspection Department.

He attempted to take the vehicle to the Vehicle Inspection Department, but the taxi would not start, forcing him to take the car's battery to town to recharge it.

The taxi driver then immediately informed his employer, Plaxedes Manjengwa, about Samu's actions.

Mbanjengwa ordered Nota to call the police.

The police who were dispatched to Nota's house arrived at the same time as Samu, with a charged battery, and further interrogations led to his arrest.

Reports in February indicated that a cop who had been caught demanding a bribe from the same Mbare police station had tried to swallow it.

But the officer in charge of Mbare police station's action did not work, leading to his arrest.

According to the report, Chief Inspector Violet Sigauke tried to swallow a $60 bribe she'd demanded from a motorist who'd had his car impounded at a roadblock.

News24