A NAMIBIAN woman was denied bail in a South African court on Wednesday after she was arrested for possession of cocaine worth N$2 million.

An official at the OR Tambo International Airport police station confirmed that Lena de Waal was arrested at the airport, as recorded in their incident occurrence book. He could, however, not give any further details as he does not have authority to speak to the media.

According to South African media reports, De Waal appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on charges of contravening the Drug Trafficking Act of South Africa.

The drugs had allegedly been flown in from Brazil, but it is unclear whether De Waal carried them from Brazil, or only got them in South Africa.

The reports further state that about 5kg of cocaine was found when a routine check was conducted at a check-in point.

The South African police are believed to have received information of a suspected drug mule.

The Namibian police are yet to confirm the incident with Interpol.