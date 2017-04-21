21 April 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

South Africa: Namibian Drug Mule Arrested in South Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).
By Ndapewoshali Shapwanale

A NAMIBIAN woman was denied bail in a South African court on Wednesday after she was arrested for possession of cocaine worth N$2 million.

An official at the OR Tambo International Airport police station confirmed that Lena de Waal was arrested at the airport, as recorded in their incident occurrence book. He could, however, not give any further details as he does not have authority to speak to the media.

According to South African media reports, De Waal appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on charges of contravening the Drug Trafficking Act of South Africa.

The drugs had allegedly been flown in from Brazil, but it is unclear whether De Waal carried them from Brazil, or only got them in South Africa.

The reports further state that about 5kg of cocaine was found when a routine check was conducted at a check-in point.

The South African police are believed to have received information of a suspected drug mule.

The Namibian police are yet to confirm the incident with Interpol.

South Africa

Banting Professor Found Not Guilty of Misconduct

Professor Tim Noakes has been found not guilty of misconduct, a professional conduct committee found on Friday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.