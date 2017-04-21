20 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: South Korea to Send Anti-Piracy Forces to Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

According to the Yonhap news agency, the one-day drill will involve the 4,500-tonne destroyer Daejoyoung, a 17,000-tonne commercial vessel and 350 sailors.

In May, the Daejoyoung is expected to join the South Korean naval group in the Gulf of Aden deployed there since 2009 as part of global anti-piracy fight off the Somalian coast.

Somalia has been plagued by civil war since 1991. Years of lawlessness and corruption have provided pirates with ample opportunities to hijack international ships for ransom with relative impunity.

In 2008, the European Union, along with a number of non-EU members states, launched the anti-piracy operation "Atalanta." The ships of the participating countries have been patrolling shipping routes off the shores of the Horn of Africa since December 2008.

In November, the Council of the European Union extended the mandate of the operation until December 2018.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Warns Against Western Education

Somalia’s al-Shabab militants are threatening to punish parents who send their children to Western-style schools… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.