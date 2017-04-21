Nigeria: Police Arrest Wanted Boko Haram Member in Bauchi

Bauchi — The Bauchi State Police Command has announced the arrest of one of the notorious members of the Boko Haram who was declared wanted by the security agencies.

The state Commissioner of Police, Garba Baba Umar, who disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Bauchi while parading suspected criminals apprehended by his personnel in various operations, explained that the suspect was nabbed on April 12 at Tama village in Toro Local Government Area of the state following intelligence report.

He said the suspected terrorist known as Muhammad Adamu Nafiu, aged 25, was the 176th on the list of wanted Boko Haram members as declared by the Nigerian Army.

The CP further stated that Nafiu is an indigene of Balanga town in Gombe State and had fled from Sambisa forest in order to avoid arrest after they were dislodged by the military.

"Meanwhile, he has voluntarily confessed to have killed over 150 people in Baga Local Government Area of Borno State. His case is under investigation after which the suspect would be handed over to the appropriate authority for discreet investigation," he said.

In a similar development, the police boss also stated that his command has arrested a notorious Sara Suka thug, one Osama Abubakar, aged 20 years at Malam Goje Street of Bauchi'.

The suspect allegedly used a sharp knife to cut off the left hand of one Abdul-aziz Mohd, 23, of Gombe Road, Bauchi who is also alleged to be a Sara-Suka member.

Exhibits recovered included two sharp knives used in perpetrating crime.