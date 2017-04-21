20 April 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: National Assembly Approves of Nine New Burundi EALA MPs

By Danny Nzeyimana

Burundi National Assembly has approved this April 20, nine new East African Legislative Assembly-EALA MPs to replace nine others who had just completed their four-year term.

Victor Burikukiye,Mon Mamo Karerwa, Léontine Nzeyimana, Pierre Claver Rurakamvye and Jean Marie Muhirwa are all members of the ruling CNDD- FDD party while Sophie Nsavyimana and Christophe Nduwayo are from Amizero y'Abarundi political coalition. Marie Claire Burikukiye is from UPRONA party while Alfred Ahingejeje is from the Batwa community.

Three of them are from Tutsi ethnic group, five from Hutu ethnic group and one from a Twa ethnic group.

These new members of the EALA were approved by 209 MPs out of 210 who were present.

Burundi and Rwanda officially became members of the East African Community in 2007 joining Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. The EAC Treaty stipulates that the National Assembly of each EAC Partner State shall elect nine members of the Assembly, who shall represent as much as it is feasible, the various political parties represented in the National Assembly.

Burundi

