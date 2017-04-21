Sudan: Residents Praise Emergency Measures in Kutum, North Darfur

Kutum — On Wednesday, a decision of the Commissioner of Kutum locality in North Darfur came into effect, aimed at curbing lawlessness and to enhance security in the locality. The decision was issued after a joint meeting between the North Darfur Governor, the security committee of Kutum and El Waha localities, and the native administration leaders last week.

The meeting also discussed the rampant insecurity situation and ongoing attacks on camp residents in the area with leaders of camps, who informed him that the judiciary and authorities are absent in the area. "There are no judges, prosecutors, or even enough policemen in Kutum."

The emergency measures ban the use of motorcycles, the presence of armed vehicles inside cities and markets, the wearing of the Kadamol face-covering scarf, wearing civilian clothes by all regular forces in cities and markets, opening fire at official and popular occasions, and using vehicles without licence plates or tinting them.

On Monday a resident of Kutum told Radio Dabanga that the order was announced via a loudspeaker on top of a mobile vehicle that drove through all districts.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the city's districts and markets were completely free of all those aspects on Wednesday. The say that only the joint forces of the army and police were present in the markets and at the town gates.

The residents of the locality praised the decision and called on the authorities to move ahead with its implementation and sustainability.

Whoever violates these decisions will be subject to punishment under Article 7 of the Emergency Measures.

In March, residents of Kassab camp reported that the security situation in Kutum and in the vicinity of the camp deteriorated even more since January, after Sudan's second vice-president visited North Darfur.

The state of emergency in Kutum was imposed in 2012 after waves of hostility, and the governor appointed the military to take on police duties. Starting 2015 the first police and prosecutors gradually were deployed to return to the town in an attempt to fill the security vacuum.