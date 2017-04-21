Sudan: Humanitarian Snapshot Shows 2.3 Million in Need

Sudan — Using information obtained from UN agencies and partners, including the Government of Sudan, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has prepared an infographic 'snapshot' of the humanitarian situation in Sudan, as of 31 March 2017.

People living in protracted displacement in Darfur since 2003 and those displaced or affected by conflict in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states since 2011 account for most people in need of humanitarian aid. The UN and partners estimate that in 2017 there are about 2.3 million vulnerable displaced people who need humanitarian assistance across Sudan, including two million in Darfur and 240,000 in South Kordofan, West Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

According to OCHA, in 2017 so far, 3,095 people were reportedly newly displaced in Darfur, according to the UN and partners. This number is yet to be verified. In government-controlled areas of South and West Kordofan, 4,139 and 2,764 people have been reportedly displaced respectively in 2017. No new displacement was reported from Blue Nile.

Following improved access for verification of displacement in Darfur (mainly in Central Darfur) during Q1 2017, the 2016 displacement figures have been revised. In 2016, approximately 158,600 people were newly displaced across Darfur, according to the UN and partners. Up to an additional 6,000 people were also reportedly displaced (in addition to about 122,600 who were displaced in 2016 and have reportedly returned), but the UN and partners have been unable to verify these figures. Displacement in 2016 was mainly triggered by conflict in the Jebel Marra.

Over 85,000 South Sudanese refugees arrived in Sudan in Q1 2017, bringing their total number since Dec 2013 to about 380,000, the OCHA report concludes.