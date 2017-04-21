SNA Soldier Flees To Alshabaab After Killing Djibouti Troop Over Khat As Hirshabelle's Osoble Arbitrates To Defuse Tension ,Radio Dalsan reporters Hirshabelle Presiden Ali Abdullahi Osoble on Thursday landed in Bulo Burde to defuse tension that led to the killing of a Djiboutien soldier.

Bulo Burde was turned into a battlefield on Wednesday when Somalia National Army and Amisom Djibouti troops were engaged in a firefight that had been caused by a khat incident.

As Osoble seeked to resolve the matter Amisom has launched an investigation into the killing of the Djiboutien soldier. Accourding to SNA source the Soldier Flees To Alshabaab After Killing Djibouti soldeir .

According to a regional official the skirmishes between the two were sparked off by an incident where a Djiboutien soldier is alleged to have slapped a lady Khat trader.

Somalia National Army troops followed up the peacekeeper but he fled away. SNA soldiers confronted Djibouti troops and a firefight ensued leading to the killing of one Djiboutien soldier.

This is the second time that a Khat incident involving a Djiboutien soldier has led to bloodshed and killing.