Gambia: Deep Jahi Inks Deal With TJ Records, Release New Music

Deep Jahi became a household name after he won the 2012 staging of the Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall talent show. His fan base began growing rapidly after the release of his break-out single Life Goes On.

His latest single 'Don' which is produced by TJ Records on the Ghetto Rock Riddim has been steadily gaining traction in Jamaica, The Caribbean and the United States. Since its release in February 2017 Don has received over 30,000 views on YouTube. Some music insiders are even saying this is one of the best dancehall tracks they have heard in a while.