21 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Deep Jahi Inks Deal With TJ Records, Release New Music

Tagged:

Related Topics

Deep Jahi became a household name after he won the 2012 staging of the Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall talent show. His fan base began growing rapidly after the release of his break-out single Life Goes On.

His latest single 'Don' which is produced by TJ Records on the Ghetto Rock Riddim has been steadily gaining traction in Jamaica, The Caribbean and the United States. Since its release in February 2017 Don has received over 30,000 views on YouTube. Some music insiders are even saying this is one of the best dancehall tracks they have heard in a while.

Gambia

Forestry, FAO Intensify Efforts to Restore Country's Dry Lands

The Department of Forestry and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), recently conducted a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.