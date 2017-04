No arrests have yet been made after three men were shot dead in Nyanga, Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Friday.

The men, aged 18 to 21, were killed in Ntlangano Crescent on Wednesday night, said Captain FC van Wyk.

The Nyanga police station is in the same road.

It is believed that two men were found lying near a vehicle, while another was found sitting on the passenger's side.

Van Wyk said they were still investigating the motive for the shooting.

Source: News24