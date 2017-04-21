21 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Kangfore Set for Solo Mixtape

Tagged:

Related Topics

A young promising Gambian Hip-Hop sensation and a member of the Join Hands-Bamba Marong alias Kangfore is set to launch his new solo mixtape.

The new mixtape dubbed 'Xel Si Kaw Xel', is expected to be another thriller in the country's airwaves, as the young star in recent years has taken many music pundits by surprise.

It was in 2007, when the duo rappers namely, Pa Mamadi alias Godfather and Kangfore came together to form Join Hands movement.

Since then, the music group went ahead to produce few projects in 2014 including 'Santa ak Ngoom', a mixtape and various music projects, singles and videos.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Pa Mamadi alias GodFather, said over the past years, the music group has registered tremendous inroads in their quest to put their mark in the country's music scene.

He described Kangfore, as an exceptional versatile singer, whose music ability is incredible, saying he is a hardcore star who is ready to promote his music beyond boundaries.

"I think the coming of this mixtape is quite apt and crucial in the way the star approaches his music holistically."

Also speaking, Kangfore thanked all those who have supported him throughout his musical journey, adding that the sixteen-soundtrack is expected to be another masterpiece in the country.

According to him, the theme of the mixtape calls for peace, unity and progress and that it will be launched on 6th of May 2017th at Alliance Francaise.

"Actually, the mixtape was produced by various music producers both in The Gambia and Senegal".

He thus called on his fans to come out en-mass and support a worthy cause.

Gambia

Forestry, FAO Intensify Efforts to Restore Country's Dry Lands

The Department of Forestry and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), recently conducted a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.