Gambia: Kangfore Set for Solo Mixtape

A young promising Gambian Hip-Hop sensation and a member of the Join Hands-Bamba Marong alias Kangfore is set to launch his new solo mixtape.

The new mixtape dubbed 'Xel Si Kaw Xel', is expected to be another thriller in the country's airwaves, as the young star in recent years has taken many music pundits by surprise.

It was in 2007, when the duo rappers namely, Pa Mamadi alias Godfather and Kangfore came together to form Join Hands movement.

Since then, the music group went ahead to produce few projects in 2014 including 'Santa ak Ngoom', a mixtape and various music projects, singles and videos.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Pa Mamadi alias GodFather, said over the past years, the music group has registered tremendous inroads in their quest to put their mark in the country's music scene.

He described Kangfore, as an exceptional versatile singer, whose music ability is incredible, saying he is a hardcore star who is ready to promote his music beyond boundaries.

"I think the coming of this mixtape is quite apt and crucial in the way the star approaches his music holistically."

Also speaking, Kangfore thanked all those who have supported him throughout his musical journey, adding that the sixteen-soundtrack is expected to be another masterpiece in the country.

According to him, the theme of the mixtape calls for peace, unity and progress and that it will be launched on 6th of May 2017th at Alliance Francaise.

"Actually, the mixtape was produced by various music producers both in The Gambia and Senegal".

He thus called on his fans to come out en-mass and support a worthy cause.