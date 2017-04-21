21 April 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Africa: Namibia 9th in Africa Investment Destination Rankings

Tagged:

Related Topics

NAMIBIA has been ranked the 9th most attractive economy for investments flowing into Africa.

This is according to the latest Africa Investment Index 2016 by Quantum Global's independent research arm, Quantum Global Research Lab published on Wednesday.

Botswana topped the rankings as the most attractive economy for investments flowing into Africa.

According to the index, Botswana is number one based on a range of factors which include an improved credit rating, current account ratio, import cover and ease of doing business.

Commenting on the index, Mthuli Ncube, head of Quantum Global Research Lab, stated: "Despite considerable external challenges and the fall in oil prices, many African nations are demonstrating an increased willingness to achieve sustainable growth by diversifying their economies, and introducing favourable policies to attract inward investments.

"Botswana is a good example. Its strategic location, skilled workforce and a politically stable environment have attracted the attention of international investors, leading to a significant influx of foreign direct investment (FDI)."

According to the report, the top five African investment destinations attracted an overall FDI of US$13,6 billion.

Morocco was ranked second on the index, based on its increasing solid economic growth, strategic geographic positioning, increased foreign direct investment, import cover ratio, and an overall favourable business environment.

Egypt took third spot due to increased foreign direct investment and real interest rates, and a growing urban population.

South Africa took fourth place on account of good scores on the growth factor of GDP, ease of doing business in the country and significant population, while Zambia was fifth due to its significant domestic investment and access to money supply.

Ncube further commented: "With a population of over one billion people and rapidly growing middle class, Africa clearly offers significant opportunities to invest in the continent's non-commodities sectors such as financial services, construction and manufacturing, among others. However, structural reforms and greater private sector involvement are crucial to unlocking Africa's true potential."

Namibia

Namibian Drug Mule Arrested

A NAMIBIAN woman was denied bail in a South African court on Wednesday after she was arrested for possession of cocaine… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.