Cameroon: Women Entrepreneurs Equipped to Empower Others

With their Charter of Values adopted, signed and proclaimed they are now set for the training of women project-makers

Many women have been updated on entrepreneurship with the goal of promoting women's entrepreneurship among young graduates and young women with projects. The women are entrepreneurs who are members of the Cameroon Women Business Leaders Association, CBWLA that emerged from the desire to share and find solutions to the problems of women builders and project-makers. During one-day seminar aimed at reinforcing their capacities on the theme: "Empowering women entrepreneurs and adopting values ... to build" at the association's headquarters in Akwa, Douala, April 19, association's Founding President Adelaide Ngalle Miano, traced their activities to a context dominated by a certain economic and social vulnerability of women who are faced with very limited access to essential resources, which they thought they would organise ourselves in order to better the major concerns of women entrepreneurs and project-makers. As concerns the context of the training seminar, she said: "To start building, we must first have to be equipped. Certainly, I know and I believe, each of us, leader and entrepreneur, is already sufficiently equipped in his field of activity. But activities of a different kind now await us" the presentations geared towards enabling members inculcate the values, visions, missions, objectives and stated aims of the association, as well as its commitments made within the framework of agreements reached with partners...Firstly, we must defend our interests, inform and train ourselves to master relevant tools for better management of our companies on a daily basis."