Nigeria: Osun's Roads, Schools Have No Parallels in Nigeria - NULGE President Khaleel

The President of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel has described the quality of roads and schools being executed by the Osun state government as unprecedented in Nigeria. He said, in terms of quality and network, the roads and schools constructed in Osun have proved to be the best in Nigeria.

He commended Governor Rauf Aregbesola-led administration in the state for securing a better future for the state through the provision of developmental infrastructures.

Comrade Khaleel made the statement after his assessment tour of some of the roads and mega-schools in the state during his visit to the state for the 2017 NULGE Week 2017.

The NULGE National President said the visit of the national leadership of the Union to the state was a clear testimony to the giant strides made by the Aregbesola administration in the last six years.

Khaleel stated that no road in the country shares common quality in terms of materials being used by the state on its roads construction.

He said the presence of the national leadership of NULGE in Osun avails him and other members of the union the opportunity to tour some of the strategic places where government interventions had clearly manifested.

He stated that the kind of model schools built across the state under Aregbesola's watch are not only beneficial but incomparable with others in the country.

The NULGE President explained that the visit of the Union to some of the ongoing government projects across the nooks and crannies of the state depicted the high sense of Governor Aregbesola's determination to quality in public service delivery.

He attributed the presence of infrastructural facilities being put in place by the state government as a manifestation of the Aregbesola's passion to good governance.

Khaleel said with what he personally testified to, there is no doubt that the Osun government has distinguished itself in maintaining and sustaining international best standard in road construction and rehabilitation.

He said the state had laid a good foundation for quality in public services as this was reflected in the implementation of its socio-economic policies and programmes.

He said it was obvious that the people of the state have started enjoying the advantages of the projects which are scattered across the state.

"I am very happy to be in Osun to testify to the good things going on across the state. In fact, what I saw is clearly different from the pictures painted about the state.

"We have moved round the state and the quality of the infrastructural developments that we personally saw can never be compared with others anywhere in Nigeria.

"The quality of the road construction in the state is in no doubt strictly in consonance with the international standards as this can never be compared with any road in Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

"I am highly impressed that one of our governors could do these laudable projects in spite the challenges facing the nation's economy.

" As I call on other states including Federal Government to key into the Osun quality moves in infrastructural development, I also urge them to, as a matter of necessity, prioritise quality in all the public services rendered to the people, as this remains the only way to sustain the people's confidences and promote good governance.

"We in NULGE identify with the achievements of Governor Aregbesola and the quality of his work which can never be found anywhere in Nigeria," he added.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor of the state, Mrs Grace Titi Laoye-Tomori who hosted the NULGE delegation on behalf of the Governor, commended the national leadership of the union for supporting sustenance of democratic ideals.

Describing NULGE as a vibrant trade union for socio-economic emancipation in the country, she said the role of the union in nation building can never be over-emphasised.

Laoye-Tomori lauded the National President of the union for being relentless in pursuing comfort for his members across the nation.