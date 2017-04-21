Somalia: Turkey Donates Millions of Dollars to Somalia for Budgetary Support

The government of Turkey has donated eight million dollars which is meant to support the Somali government's budget.

In an online post, the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu has said it has given the government the money which is set to help the government resources its budget.

The announcement was made after the Turkish Ambassador, Olgan Bekir met the State Minister for Finance, Mohamud Hayir Ibrahim in the handover ceremony.

The money was deposited into the Somali Central Bank. In a written statement, the Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheyre has thanked the Turkish government for the support.