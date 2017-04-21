Djibouti: Hirshabelle President Osoble in Bulo Burde After Djibouti AU Soldier Killed in Fighting Over Khat .

Hirshabelle Presiden Ali Abdullahi Osoble on Thursday landed in Bulo Burde to defuse tension that led to the killing of a Djiboutian soldier.

Bulo Burde was turned into a battlefield on Wednesday when Somalia National Army and Amisom Djibouti troops were engaged in a firefight that had been caused by a khat incident.

As Osoble seeked to resolve the matter Amisom has launched an investigation into the killing of the Djiboutien soldier.

According to a regional official the skirmishes between the two were sparked off by an incident where a Djiboutien soldier is alleged to have slapped a lady Khat trader.

Somalia National Army troops followed up the peacekeeper but he fled away.

SNA soldiers confronted Djibouti troops and a firefight ensued leading to the killing of one Djiboutien soldier.

This is the second time that a Khat incident involving a Djiboutien soldier has led to bloodshed and killing.