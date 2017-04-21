Nigeria: Bill Clinton Bridge Will Be Commissioned Soon - FCT Minister

As the Abuja airport re-opens for business, the FCT Administration has promised to ease traffic flow on the axis by completing and commissioning the Airport Road and the Bill Clinton Bridge soon.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, who paid a visit to the project site, yesterday in Abuja, said the opening of the strategic trumpet bridge would further reduce traffic bottlenecks along that route.

The minister assured that effort would be re-doubled to ensure that the trumpet bridge with its loops and tangents were completed in good time and opened to the motoring public within a very short period.

"The Bill Clinton Bridge on the airport expressway is a very important project of the FCT Administration. It is meant to carry traffic in and out of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. With the increased flow of traffic and movement, it's very important for us to make sure that this very critical bridge is completed," he added.

"But overall, we are very happy with your work and I think this goes also to show that you are very important citizens of Abuja. You have basically constructed a significant part of the city and we look forward to when we will all come and cut the tape to commission this project," he stressed.