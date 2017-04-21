21 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Akwa Utd Sack Four Players, Shops for Replacement

By Dickson S. Adama

Uyo — Akwa United Football Club has sacked four players due to acts of indiscipline and lack of productivity.

Among the sacked players are goalkeeper Olufemi Kayode, who the management said has failed to hold on to a first team place, and defenders Ibukun Harrison, Semui Liadi and Shittu Lawal.

Two players Nura Usman and Micheal Ibe have been placed on probation and told to sit up or face the axe as well.

Top midfielder Adio Yusuf who has been plagued with injury and sidelined for the rest of the season has been put on medical leave of absence on compassionate ground.

Meanwhile, the club has revealed that it target to make five new signings to replace those that have been dropped.

Some of the players targeted by the club to sign include Christopher Lolo of Katsina United and Akwa Starlets striker Edem Akanatang.

Reacting to rumors that some players have already joined the club, chairman of the club Elder Paul Bassey explained that the club has not yet signed any player, but confirmed that many players have indicated interest to join the club in mid-season. Bassey said only quality players whose services are needed would be signed during the mid-season transfer window to strengthen thesquad.

